Italy reports 475 deaths in 24 hours, US- Canada borders closed

The largest number of new coronavirus deaths was reported in Italy yesterday. Worldwide fatalities topped 8,000 and more deaths have now been recorded in Europe, the new virus epicentre, than in Asia since the outbreak first emerged in China in December.

ITALY - According to foreign media reports that 475 deaths have been reported from Italy over the past twenty-four hours.

In Lombardia alone, 319 deaths were reported yesterday. So far, 2,978 people have died from coronavirus in Italy which is only second to the deaths reported from China.

The number of people infected with the disease in Italy is 35,713, the majority of which are elderly, according to foreign reports.

Therefore, health officials have stated that the situation in Italy will be even worse.

Italy has been on lock down for nearly two weeks in a bid to control the spread of the corona virus.

CHINA - China, the home of the Covid-19, coronavirus, has reported 3,241 deaths.

IRAN - Iran has reported the highest number of deaths after Italy, at 1,135. The number of people infected with the disease has risen to 17,361 in Iran.

SPAIN - In Spain, 13,910 people have contracted the virus and 623 have died.

FRANCE - French health authorities reported 89 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 264 or an increase of almost 51 per cent. The country is in its second day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak.

USA - In the United States, 118 people have died of the virus, while 7,769 infected patients have been reported.



The United States and Canada closed their shared border to “non-essential traffic” today.



This is in accordance with an agreement reached between the US President and the Prime Minister of Canada.



U.S. President Donald Trump moved to hasten medical equipment production.

UK - In the United Kingdom, 72 people have died and 2,642 are infected.

Britain announced it would be closing schools in the coming days and placing 20,000 troops on standby in efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, as the death toll topped 100.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had held off following the lead of other European countries because of the impact it would have on the workforce.

GERMANY - In Germany 28 people have died and 12, 327 people infected.

WORLD - The death toll from Covid 19, the new coronavirus virus, which has spread across 156 countries has risen to 8,732, and the total number of infected people now stands at 214,894.



The head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the new coronavirus an "enemy against humanity", as the number of people infected in the pandemic soared past 200,000.

RECOVERY - 83,313 people have recovered after being infected with the virus, according to foreign reports.