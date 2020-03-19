සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A group of pilgrims from Dambadiva arrives in the island – a request to extend the visa period of Sri Lankans abroad

Thursday, 19 March 2020

With the objective of preventing the Corona virus from spreading throughout this country, arrival of passenger aircraft at the Katunayake Airport has been suspended from 4.00 am today until midnight on 25 March.

Prior to closing the Airport for incoming aircraft to the Katunayake Airport, four aircraft arrived in the island.

These aircraft brought in a group which went on a pilgrimage to Dambadiva in India. Manager in charge of the Katunayake Airport said that these aircraft arrived here from New Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.

Facilities have been provided for tourists who are already in Sri Lanka and local air passengers who are travelling abroad for various requirements without any obstructions to leave via the airport.

Meanwhile, 50 persons infected with the Covid-19 or Corona Virus have been reported from Sri Lanka.

212 persons suspected to have contracted the virus are receiving treatment at 17 hospitals in the island at present and there are 81 patients at the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

At the same time a French national suspected to be infected with the virus who was admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital was transferred to the IDH.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested Ambassadors to consider extending the visas of Sri Lankans abroad.

This was at a meeting held with Ambassadors from Western countries, yesterday.

Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ravinatha Ariyasinghe said that Sri Lanka has made arrangements by now to extend visas of foreigners here in Sri Lanka.

He had requested as a result from foreign Ambassadors in this country to consider extending the visa periods for Sri Lankans abroad.

Accordingly, the Ambassadors of this country had said that they intend to inform their respective countries regarding this request.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Telecommunications Regulatory Commission has introduced several direct, brief telephone numbers in order to communicate accurate information, together with all suppliers of telephone services. This is to assist in the battle against the spread of the Covid-19 or Corona Virus.

Accurate and true information as well as correct information on the spread of this virus can be obtained through these new phone numbers.

Accordingly inquiries can be made or assistance obtained regarding the Covid-19 Virus, through telephone numbers 117 and 1999.

Official announcements from the government can be obtained through number 135 and precautions can be obtained using 1390. An opportunity to speak with a medical officer as well as information regarding the virus can be obtained through these phone numbers as well.

