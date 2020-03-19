An+investigation+into+a+missing+container+of+Beedi+Leaves+from+the+Orugodawatte+Customs+yard

An investigation has been launched into how a container of Beedi Leaves imported to this country illegally, valued at more than Rs. 30 million which was at the Orugodawatte Customs yard, was secretly removed.

The Grandpass police said that statements were recorded from seven persons in connection with this incident.

Three persons connected with the incident have already been identified and investigations in search of them are already in progress.

Customs officers had taken into their custody this container in August 2019, and had put it up for public auction.

Anyhow since it was not auctioned it had been kept at the Orugodawatte Customs yard. Customs sources said that some individual or a group had removed it secretly.