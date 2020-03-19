Accepting+of+nominations+ends+at+12+noon+today

The time given for handing over nominations and paying deposits for the general election scheduled to be held on 25th of next month ends at 12 noon today.

The elections commission said that a one and a half hour period after this deadline has been set apart for raising objections, if any, to the submitted nominations.

Former MP Nalin Bandara said that the Samagi Jana Balavegaya would submit nominations for all the districts today.

While the SLPP has submitted nominations for 14 districts by now it is due to hand over nominations for the rest of the districts today.