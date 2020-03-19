The+Chancellor+says+that+the+Corona+Virus+is+the+worst+crisis+Germany+has+faced+since+the+Second+World+War++

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that the Covid-19 or the Corona Virus is the worst crisis Germany has faced since the Second World War. She said that all countries in the world should join in halting the spread of this virus.

As at present, 28 deaths have been reported in Germany due to the virus and 12,327 persons have been infected. At the same time, Chinese media reported that no infected Chinese person has been reported within the country during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 217,247 infected persons have been reported from around the world by now and the number of deaths is 8,784.