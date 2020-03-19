A+risk+of+the+Corona+Virus+spreading+in+China+once+again+because+of+foreigners

Chief Health Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Vijayamuni said that due to the risk of the Corona Virus spreading, facilities for washing hands have been provided in main places in the city of Colombo.

He said that these facilities have been set up at several places including the Fort Railway Station and the Pettah Bus Stand.

Meanwhile, although no persons infected with the Corona Virus were reported from China today, foreign media reports said that there is a risk of the Virus spreading again due to foreigners arriving in the country.

With strict measures being taken by China to control the disease, a lesser number of infected patients were reported from that country.