One+hundred+thousand+liters+of+Ethanol+which+was+confiscated+to+be+given+to+the+Ministry+of+Health

Arrangements have been made to hand over to the Ministry of Health, one hundred thousand liters of Ethanol which had been confiscated by the Excise Department.

The Excise Department said that they were giving this quantity of Ethanol for disinfecting purposes with the objective of preventing the spread of the Corona Virus.

Meanwhile, four persons including two French nationals who had been identified as requiring quarantine have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

They had been in hiding for several days in a hotel at Mirissa – Matara and the Police had taken them into custody yesterday night and hospitalized them thus.

They have been sent to be tested to find out whether they have contracted the Corona Virus and the relevant report is to be received this evening.

The other two persons taken into custody in addition to the two French nationals are residents of Hiththetiya - Matara.