Eighteen persons who were engaged in consuming drugs at a hotel in Beruwala have been taken into custody by the Police today.

A top official of the Beruwala Police said that all these persons were arrested while indulging in Cannabis and the drug ICE.

The Police banned gatherings and holding of parties yesterday, due to the spread of the Virus in the country.

This top official said further that they will consider whether these persons taken into custody should be sent into quarantine or not.