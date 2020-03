Facilities to wash hands have been provided in main places in Colombo due to the Corona Virus.

As a result of the risk of the Corona Virus spreading, facilities have been provided at main places in the city of Colombo for people to wash their hands, the Chief Health Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni said.

He further said that these facilities have been provided at several places including the Fort Railway Station and the Pettah Bus stand.