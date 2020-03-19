සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Public and private sector employees granted a week to work from home until 27th March

Thursday, 19 March 2020 - 13:04

A special circular has been issued by the President’s Secretary containing instructions on maintaining the state mechanism without allowing it to be inactive, as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic.

This circular was sent to all Ministries, Provincial Councils, and District Secretaries as well as heads of departments and corporations.

Although duties will be carried out from home from 20th to 27th March, they are not considered public holidays and usual state holidays will prevail on 21 and 22.

It is also mentioned that authorities should take steps to maintain services essential in day to day life of people continuously such as health, transport, banks, food, water, electricity and distribution of fertilizer.

Government employees should work using telephones, emails and SMS and if private telephones are being used the government will provide a concession for that.

The Ministry of Finance has instructed that all government employees in all sectors should be paid their salaries on 23rd March.  

Meanwhile, the Police has taken steps to prohibit completely, the travel of Sri Pada pilgrims on the Hatton – Nallathanniya road.

Police said this measure was taken to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

During the past few days a large crowd had arrived at Nallathanniya on this Hatton road and gone on a pilgrimage to Sri Pada.

The Police said that in the face of the situation the country is facing, it is risky for pilgrims to visit Sri Pada.

The national buildings research organization senior scientist Sarath Premasiri says that the air pollution index in the Colombo city has significantly receded in the past few days.

He noted minimal road traffic, and reduction in industrial activities has resulted in lesser pollution.


