All schools closed in Britain – entry to New Zealand and Australia for foreigners banned

Australia and New Zealand have taken steps today to prevent the entry of foreigners into those countries with an increase in spread of the Covid-19 or Corona Virus.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said that entry of foreigners into the country will be banned from midnight tonight.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said that entry of foreigners into the country will be banned from tomorrow. 368 persons infected with the Corona Virus have been reported from Australia so far.

Meanwhile, it is of significance that no new domestic patients have been reported from China which was where the virus came into existence. It was in mid-December last year that the spread of the virus began from the Hubei Province.

Even though the number of infected reported from China, South Korea and Singapore have dropped foreign media reported that these countries are facing a second wave of the Corona Virus.

Although a new domestic Corona patient has not been reported from China, reports said that 34 Chinese nationals who had been infected with the virus had returned home recently from foreign countries.

In Italy, where the most number of infected persons have been reported, next to China, 475 deaths were reported yesterday only. It was noted as the most number of Corona Virus patients who had died during a day in Italy.

Next to Italy, the most number of deaths is reported from Iran and that is 1,135.

In Spain the number of persons infected with the Corona Virus was 14,769 and 1,135 deaths have also been reported. After Spain, it is from Germany that the next highest number of infected patients are being reported. That figure is 12,327.

Addressing the nation, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that this is the worst crisis that her country is facing subsequent to the Second World War.

It was also of significance that this is the first time she has addressed the nation except to convey New Year wishes, after a period of 15 years.

Meanwhile, all schools in Britain will be closed from tomorrow.

Foreign media reported that about 20,000 individuals have been deployed to contain the virus.

After a period of 30 years, the least value of the British Pound in relation to the American Dollar was recorded today.

The World Health Organization alleged that although countries were requested to increase the number of Corona Virus tests being carried out, there is a decrease in the number of tests being carried out in India. As of now 171 persons infected with the Corona Virus have been reported from India and three deaths.

The WHO said that, India which has the second largest population in the world is carrying out about 90 tests per day for the Corona Virus.

In the meantime, head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has named a group of Bollywood film actresses including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone for propaganda work in connection with the challenge of washing and cleaning hands.

Deepika Padukone responding to this in a Twitter message said that she is thankful for her name being proposed for this task.