The Election Commission has decided to postpone the General Election 2020, which was set to be held next month.Holding a special media briefing at the Election Commission this afternoon, its Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said the General Election will not be held on April 25 as scheduled.The Election Commission has taken this decision considering the prevailing situation in the country owing to the threats posed by the coronavirus outbreak.The Election Commission Chairman said the new election date will be announced on March 26, after holding discussions with health authorities.