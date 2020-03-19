All+government+employees+will+receive+their+salaries+on+23

The Ministry of Finance has instructed that all government employees in all sectors should be paid their salaries on 23 March.



Holidays had been declared until today to both the State and Private sectors to prevent the Corona Virus from spreading, and the government informed employees today that from tomorrow until 27 March, both State and Private Sector employees should carry out their duties from home.



Meanwhile, the Police has taken steps to prohibit completely, the travel of Sri Pada pilgrims on the Hatton – Nallathanniya road.



Police said this measure was taken to stop the spread of the Corona Virus.



During the past few days a large crowd had arrived at Nallathanniya on this Hatton road and gone on pilgrimage to Sri Pada.



The Police said that in the face of the situation that prevails in the country, it is risky for pilgrims to come to Sri Pada.