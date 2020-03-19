A special Circular on State Mechanism from 20-27 - Essential Services to continue

The Presidential Secretary has issued a circular today to all Ministries, Provincial Councils, District Secretaries and heads of departments and corporations advising them on how to ensure that the state mechanism will function without a hindrance in the wake of the Covid-10 (Coronavirus) spread.

The working from home period from 20 to 27 March, will not be considered as public holiday by the state. However, the regular public holiday for the 21 and 22 (Saturday & Sunday) will be effective.

It also states that the authorities should take steps to ensure the continuity of areas that are essential to public life including health, transport, banking, food, water, electricity and fertilizer distribution.

Government employees should use telephone, e-mail and SMS and carry out their work, and the government will provide relief if they are using their private telephones.

