Curfew imposed once again in the Puttalam District and Kochchikade, Negombo police areas of authority

The police curfew was re-imposed in the Puttalam district and Kochchikade, Negombo from 2.00 pm today considering the risk of the Corona Virus spreading.



A police curfew was imposed in these areas for the first time yesterday from 4.00 pm and it was lifted at 8.00 am today to enable handing over of nominations for the General Election to take place without hindrance.



Meanwhile, with the discovery of a Corona infected person in Warakapola it was decided to close shops and sales outlet there.



Warakapola Divisional Secretary Rangana Sanjeewa said that this decision was made subsequent to a discussion the Traders Union held with health authorities.



The person infected with the Corona virus is a resident of Nelundeniya, Morawaka and is a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna member of the Warakapola Pradeshiya Sabha.



The Divisional Secretary said that five members of the Pradeshiya Sabha who had associated this individual closely, are in self-quarantine.