7 more coronavirus patients identified; Toddler amongst those identified; Total number of infected patients rises to 59

Thursday, 19 March 2020 - 16:00

Three individuals including a toddler who has contracted the coronavirus has been identified.

Accordingly the director general of health services, specialist doctor, Anil Jasinghe at a media briefing held today noted that the number of infected patients have risen to 59.

Among those identified is a toddler, a 23 year old youth and one other individual receiving treatment at the Colombo north teaching hospital.

In addition, the director general of health services further noted that the wife and daughter of the gem businessman who was identified with the virus recently, had also contracted the virus.

Accordingly, 7 patients have been identified today.

The head of the COVID 19 national prevention operation center, acting chief of defense staff, Army commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva noted that 2288 individuals are currently in quarantine at the established quarantine centres.

Attending the media briefing held at the center, he noted that 20 individuals have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, latest reports state that 9149 individuals have died owing to coronavirus around the world.

The number of infected patients stand at 220 thousand 691.

update : Thursday, 19 March 2020 - 16.23
Four more Covid -19 (coronavirus) infected patients identified in Sri Lanka according to the Director General of Health Services.

The number of infected patients have therefore increased to 56. 

Two patients were identified earlier during the day. 

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated this while participating in a daily press conference held at the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID- 19.

The first reported case in the country was a 44-year-old Chinese woman from Hubei Province who recovered fully from her infection after being treated at the IDH hospital. She was diagnosed on 27th January

The first Sri Lanka to contract the virus was reported from Italy on 3 March and she recovered having being treated in a hospital in Italy.

The first Srilankan to be infected in Sri Lanka was a 52-year-old tour guide who was working with a group of Italian Tourists. He was diagnosed on the 11th of March.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi states that around 700 pilgrims that were on pilgrimage in India have returned to the Island.

871 passengers belonging to 17 pilgrim tour groups are scheduled to arrive in the country from New Delhi and Chennai airports.

