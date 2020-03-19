Strong+lightning+together+with+thunder+showers+in+several+areas

The Meteorology Department said that thundershowers with strong lightning could occur either in the evening or at night in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern Provinces as well as in the districts of Galle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya.



With the thundershowers short lived strong winds of 70-80 kilometers per hour could also be experienced.



Rain or thundershowers will be experienced here and there in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Northwestern Provinces.



There is a possibility that rain of more than 50mm will be experienced in the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in the districts of Galle and Matara.



The Meteorology Department informs people to follow safety precautions at times when thunder and lightning prevails.



Accordingly, one should not stay outdoors or under trees and remain inside a safe building or a closed vehicle.



The Meteorology Department also advises people not to remain in paddy fields, tea estates, playgrounds as well as in open areas such as reservoirs during times of lightning.



Use of electrical equipment connected to power and land lines should not be used either.



At the same time, open vehicles such as bicycles, tractors and boats should not be used when thunder and lightning occurs.



Since there is a possibility the trees or electric wires could collapse due to strong winds people are informed to be on the alert as well.



The Meteorology Department requests people to obtain the assistance of Regional Disaster Management Center officers during an emergency.