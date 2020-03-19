Russia+reports+first+death+due+to+the+Corona+Virus

The first death in Russia due to the Covid – 19 or Corona Virus was reported today.

Health Authorities in that country said that a 79 year old woman developed pneumonia as a result of the Corona Virus and died as a result.

147 persons infected with the Corona Virus have been reported from Russia so far.

Meanwhile, the number of persons infected across the world have increased to 219,058 with 8939 deaths recorded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is due to address the nation at 8pm tonight and make a special statement on the Corona Virus and the steps taken by the Indian government to fight against it.

The number infected by the Corona Virus in India is 151 while 3 deaths were reported.