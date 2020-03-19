සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Cases in open courts fixed from 20-27 March will not be taken - Judicial Services Commission

Thursday, 19 March 2020 - 19:47

The Judicial Service Commission has issued a circular stating that no cases shall be called in open court except a matter where the judge is of the view that it should be attended without any delay and all matters relating to bail. The cases will therefore be rescheduled on or before 15th May 2020.  

This will apply to proceedings in Commercial High Court, Civil Appellate High Courts, High Courts, District Courts, Magistrates' Courts and Labour Tribunals.

The circular was issued with the aim of preventing the spread of Covid -19(coronavirus) in the country. The directive was issued to all Judges and Judicial officers to be operative from 20-27 March 2020.

The Judicial Service Commission has informed through the cirucular that if any party or an Attorney-At- Law desires to take up any matter on the basis of urgency, they will need to file a motion to that effect before 10.00 am for the consideration of the Judge.

JSC has instructed to extend the remand period of the prisoners without bringing them to courts and where possible using video/skype link technology.

Magistrates have been requested to coordinate with the OIC/HQIs or respective police stations under their jurisdiction and ensure that section 6 of the Bail Act is implemented by the police.

