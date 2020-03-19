Nominations+REJECTED-+Ven+Galagodaatte+Gnanasara+Thera+and+Ven+Rathana+Thera

It is reported that nominations from three districts of the 'Ape Jana Balawegaya' party formed by Ven. Rathana Thera has been rejected.

It has been reported that nominations for Colombo, Kurunegala and Kalutara districts of the party have been rejected.

Ape Jana Balavegaya was getting ready to contest the general election under the symbol of the flag.

Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera from the Kurunegala District had also signed the nomination papers.

In addition, Jeewan Kumaratunga, Prasanga Solangarachchi, Akmeemana Dayaratana Thera and several other Buddhist monks had signed the nomination papers from Colombo.

Accordingly, the candidates who were expected to contest from these districts under the Ape Jana Balavegaya will lose the opportunity to contest the general election.

However, it is reported that Ape Jana Balavegaya party has already requested the Elections Commission to reconsider the relevant nomination papers.



Former MP Athuraliye Rathana Thera and Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara had formed the "Ape Jana Balawegaya" to contest the General Election.



