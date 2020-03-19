සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

No credit facilities for motor vehicles for 3 months

Thursday, 19 March 2020 - 20:36

No+credit+facilities+for+motor+vehicles+for+3+months++

The Central Bank has instructed all banks to refrain from providing credit facilities for non-essential imports including motor vehicles for the next three months.

The Central Bank news item published on Thursday, March 19, 2020 is given below;

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Introduces Urgent Measures to Ease the Pressure on the Exchange Rate and Prevent Financial Market Panic due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

As per the provisions of the Monetary Law Act No. 58 of 1949, the Banking Act No. 30 of 1988, and the Foreign Exchange Act No. 12 of 2017, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka introduced several measures to ease the pressure on the exchange rate and prevent financial market panic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, licensed commercial banks and National Savings Bank have been directed to adopt the following measures during the next three months, with immediate effect:

  1. Suspend facilitating importation of all types motor vehicles, other than those excluded specifically under Banking Act Directions No.01 of 2020, under Letters of Credit
  2. Suspend facilitating importation of non-essential goods specified in Banking Act Directions No.01 of 2020, under Letters of Credit, Documents Against Acceptance and Advance Payment
  3. Suspend the purchase of Sri Lanka International Sovereign Bonds by licensed banks in Sri Lanka
  4. In addition, Authorised Dealers of foreign exchange are allowed to issue foreign currency notes as travel allowance only up to a maximum of USD 5,000 (or its equivalent in other foreign currency).

The Central Bank will continue to monitor market developments and take further measures as required, while ensuring adequate liquidity in the market in order to facilitate smooth operations and sustain market confidence amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

