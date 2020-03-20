2463 people in 17 quarantine centers – 8,437 register for self-quarantine

At present, there are 2,463 persons in 17 quarantine centers in Sri Lanka.

According to the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID – 19, twenty-seven (27) of those quarantined are foreigners.

Currently there are 59 confirmed Covid-19(coronavirus) infected patients in the country with nine new cases identified yesterday.

Twenty-five (25) out of the 59 people infected are Sri Lankans who have come from overseas.

According to the National Operation Centre, twenty-two from Italy, two from the UK and one from India among this group of 25.

In addition, there are twenty identified from the quarantine camps.

Based on the request to adhere to a self-quarantine process, 8,437 people have registered.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi met and appreciated the hospital staff of IDH that has been treating the Covid-19 patients.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the government declared a work from home period to the public and private sector from today until the 27th.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Maha Bodhi Center's , Chennai Maha Bodhi Center Chief Ven. Kalawane Mahanama Thera says that arrangements have been made to bring back the last batch of pilgrims currently in Chennai to the island today.

The Venerable Thero said that 74 persons would travel on SriLankan Airlines UL 122 flight which is scheduled to leave to Sri Lanka from Chennai at 9.35 am.

The Venerable Thero further stated that another 54 persons are trapped in India and they have been advised to come to Chennai but have not yet arrived.

However, Ven. Kalawane Mahanama Thera of the Mahabodhi Center of Sri Lanka Mahabodhi said that if they arrive today, they will be able to board the flight to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, around 150 pilgrims who came on the Dambadiva pilgrimage through private airlines are trapped in the lodging quarters of the Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi.

The Chief Incumbent of the Mawanella Sri Nigrodarama Kanda Maha Viharaya, Ven Eladda Saddhaseela Thero stated that these people are unable to return to the island since they do not have tickets.