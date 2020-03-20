සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

2463 people in 17 quarantine centers – 8,437 register for self-quarantine

Friday, 20 March 2020 - 8:08

2463+people+in+17+quarantine+centers+%E2%80%93+8%2C437+register+for+self-quarantine

At present, there are 2,463 persons in 17 quarantine centers in Sri Lanka.

According to the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID – 19, twenty-seven (27) of those quarantined are foreigners.

Currently there are 59 confirmed Covid-19(coronavirus) infected patients in the country with nine new cases identified yesterday.

Twenty-five (25) out of the 59 people infected are Sri Lankans who have come from overseas.

According to the National Operation Centre, twenty-two from Italy, two from the UK and one from India among this group of 25.

In addition, there are twenty identified from the quarantine camps.

Based on the request to adhere to a self-quarantine process, 8,437 people have registered.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi met and appreciated the hospital staff of IDH that has been treating the Covid-19 patients.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the government declared a work from home period to the public and private sector from today until the 27th.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Maha Bodhi Center's , Chennai Maha Bodhi Center Chief Ven. Kalawane Mahanama Thera says that arrangements have been made to bring back the last batch of pilgrims currently in Chennai to the island today.

The Venerable Thero said that 74 persons would travel on SriLankan Airlines UL 122 flight which is scheduled to leave to Sri Lanka from Chennai at 9.35 am.

The Venerable Thero further stated that another 54 persons are trapped in India and they have been advised to come to Chennai but have not yet arrived.

However, Ven. Kalawane Mahanama Thera of the Mahabodhi Center of Sri Lanka Mahabodhi said that if they arrive today, they will be able to board the flight to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, around 150 pilgrims who came on the Dambadiva pilgrimage through private airlines are trapped in the lodging quarters of the Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi.

The Chief Incumbent of the Mawanella Sri Nigrodarama Kanda Maha Viharaya, Ven Eladda Saddhaseela  Thero stated that these people are unable to return to the island since they do not have tickets.

Police Curfew in Puttalam district, Kochchikade, Wattala & Ja-Ela - lifted at 9 am and reimposed at 12 noon
Police Curfew in Puttalam district, Kochchikade, Wattala & Ja-Ela - lifted at 9 am and reimposed at 12 noon
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 9:39

Police Curfew imposed in Puttalam district, Kochchikade, Wattala & Ja-Ela Police divisions,  will be lifted at 9am & re-imposed at 12 noon:... Read More

Island wide curfew from 6pm today
Island wide curfew from 6pm today
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 9:21

Island wide curfew will be imposed from 6pm today (20) until 6am on Monday(23) according to the President's office.Meanwhile, Police Curfew currently imposed... Read More

Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 9:57

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that Covid-19 (Coronavirus) can be managed within 12 weeks. Speaking to the media, he said that the... Read More



Trending News

Special Concessions for small and medium scale entrepreneurs
19 March 2020
Special Concessions for small and medium scale entrepreneurs
Public and private sector employees granted a week to work from home until 27th March
19 March 2020
Public and private sector employees granted a week to work from home until 27th March
Police curfew in Wattala and Ja-Ela from 10.00pm
19 March 2020
Police curfew in Wattala and Ja-Ela from 10.00pm
A special Circular on State Mechanism from 20-27 - Essential Services to continue
19 March 2020
A special Circular on State Mechanism from 20-27 - Essential Services to continue
A new economic package by the President as a result of Covid-19 – Rs. 10 billion for arrears for pharmaceuticals
19 March 2020
A new economic package by the President as a result of Covid-19 – Rs. 10 billion for arrears for pharmaceuticals

International News

Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
20 March 2020
Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
18 March 2020
New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
18 March 2020
26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
Australia intensifies fight against coronavirus
17 March 2020
Australia intensifies fight against coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.