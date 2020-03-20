සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Italy records the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world - overtakes China

Friday, 20 March 2020 - 7:24

Italy+records+the+highest+number+of+Covid-19+deaths+in+the+world+-+overtakes+China

Coronavirus has killed more people in Italy than in any other country, after deaths in Italy increased by 427 in the alst 24 hours.

The number of deaths in Italy now stands at 3,405, which is more than what has been reported from China where the virus originated last year.

There have been 3,245 reported deaths in China, however, there have been questions over the reliability of its data.

A lockdown imposed on 12th March in Italy has been extended beyond the original 25 March deadline. Nearly all Italians have been told to stay at home

It is noteworthy that no virus-related local deaths were reported from China, the epicentre of Covid-19.

The virus has so far taken away 9,867 lives while the infected number is reported to be 242,713.

There are 41,035 infected patients reported from Italy.

Iran has reported 18,407 cases of infection.

California the most populated state in US issued a stay at home order amidst fears of a Covd -19 outbreak.

Meanwhile the death toll in US crossed 2,000 and deaths around the world over 10,000.

