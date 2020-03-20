No+case+hearings+in+the+open+court+until+27

The Judicial Services Commission has issued a special circular containing criteria on how hearing of cases will be carried out until 27 March in order to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus within the country.

This circular has been issued on behalf of court hearings to be held until 27 March at High Courts, Commercial Courts, Civil Appeal Courts, District Courts and Magistrates’ Courts as well as Labour Tribunals.

Apart from cases that the judge deems to be urgent and essential no other case is to be summoned in open court according to a notification by the Judicial Services Commission.

Scheduled cases will be heard on other days, and requests for bail only are due to be attended to as usual.

Also, instructions have been given to extend the time of prisoners in remand custody using video technology.

Provisions for police bail should be adhered to as much as possible and the Judicial Services Commission said that for this purpose Magistrates should have proper coordination with the police of the relevant Police area of authority.