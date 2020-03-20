සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

No case hearings in the open court until 27

Friday, 20 March 2020 - 13:39

No+case+hearings+in+the+open+court+until+27

The Judicial Services Commission has issued a special circular containing criteria on how hearing of cases will be carried out until 27 March in order to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus within the country.

This circular has been issued on behalf of court hearings to be held until 27 March at High Courts, Commercial Courts, Civil Appeal Courts, District Courts and Magistrates’ Courts as well as Labour Tribunals.

Apart from cases that the judge deems to be urgent and essential no other case is to be summoned in open court according to a notification by the Judicial Services Commission.

Scheduled cases will be heard on other days, and requests for bail only are due to be attended to as usual.

Also, instructions have been given to extend the time of prisoners in remand custody using video technology.

Provisions for police bail should be adhered to as much as possible and the Judicial Services Commission said that for this purpose Magistrates should have proper coordination with the police of the relevant Police area of authority.

All Island Police curfew is in place from 6.00 pm
All Island Police curfew is in place from 6.00 pm
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 20:11

Police curfew began at 6 pm this evening which will continue until 6 am on Monday (23). Police headquarters announced that they will continue to take... Read More

Dambulla Mayor and another person arrested
Dambulla Mayor and another person arrested
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 17:41

Dambulla Mayor & another Person have been taken into custody for organising a bicycle race, ignoring Covid 19 prevention measures DIG Ajith Rohana... Read More

Thundershowers and rain together with severe lightning in several areas
Thundershowers and rain together with severe lightning in several areas
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 18:09

The Meteorology Department says that thundershowers with severe lightning could be experienced in the in the evenings or at night in the Western, Sabaragamuwa,... Read More



Trending News

Police curfew in Wattala and Ja-Ela from 10.00pm
19 March 2020
Police curfew in Wattala and Ja-Ela from 10.00pm
Public notified not to violate the Police Curfew Law
20 March 2020
Public notified not to violate the Police Curfew Law
Island wide curfew from 6pm today
20 March 2020
Island wide curfew from 6pm today
No credit facilities for motor vehicles for 3 months
19 March 2020
No credit facilities for motor vehicles for 3 months
Italy records the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world - overtakes China
20 March 2020
Italy records the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world - overtakes China

International News

Netherlands Health Minister resigns with the stress of Coronavirus activity
20 March 2020
Netherlands Health Minister resigns with the stress of Coronavirus activity
Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
20 March 2020
Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
No new domestic Coronavirus infected patients reported in China for the first time
20 March 2020
No new domestic Coronavirus infected patients reported in China for the first time
New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
18 March 2020
New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.