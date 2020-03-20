සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Nominations handed over to Returning Officers to be sent to the Commission today

Friday, 20 March 2020 - 10:17

The Election Commission said that nominations which were handed over to District Returning Officers by each political party on behalf of the upcoming election, are due to be received at the Commission today and tomorrow.

It is said that these two days have been allocated based on the distance of relevant districts and the quantity of nominations.

Once all nomination papers are received by the Election Commission the alphabetical order etc., of these papers are due to be examined.

A spokesman of the Election Commission said that subsequently they are due to be gazetted.

The period specified for handing over of nominations ended yesterday at 12 noon.

Accordingly, the number of nomination papers submitted for 22 districts by political parties and independent groups and accepted by District Returning Officers is 623.

A period of one and a half hours was allocated for objections, subsequent to the time period for accepting nominations ended. District Returning Officers said that 80 nomination papers submitted by political parties as well as independent groups were rejected.

