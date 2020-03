A suspect has been arrested with a stock of the drug Ice, valued at ten million rupees at Pitigala – Mahawatte.

The suspect who was travelling on a motorbike was taken into custody during a raid carried out by the Walana Anti-Corruption Attack Unit, yesterday.

Police took into custody 1 kilogram and 30 grams of the drug Ice which was in possession of the suspect. The 33 year old suspect is a resident of Boraluhena – Pitigala.