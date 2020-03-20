Public+notified+not+to+violate+the+Police+Curfew+Law

The Police request the public not to violate the Police Curfew Law and to remain at home and assist in the quarantine procedure.
A curfew is in place in the Puttalam District as well as police areas of authority of Kochchikade, Wattala and Ja-ela.
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 13:37
