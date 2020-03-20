No+new+domestic+Coronavirus+infected+patients+reported+in+China+for+the+first+time

For the first time, the country where the coronavirus pandemic began has announced no new locally transmitted infections a pivotal moment in the battle to contain Covid-19, a sign that its epidemic may be coming under control.

However atop Chinese health expert stated that Wuhan, the Chinese city at ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, will need to see 14 consecutive days of no new cases before travel restrictions can be lifted. Therefore, China is not out of danger yet. Experts have said that it will need to see at least 14 consecutive days without new infections for the outbreak to be considered truly over. It remains to be seen whether the virus will re-emerge once daily life restarts and travel restrictions are lifted around the country.

However, officials said that 34 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed, all involving people who had come to China from elsewhere.

To contain the outbreak, the authorities shut schools and workplaces and imposed travel and quarantine restrictions on broad swaths of the population and many visitors from abroad. Since January, more than 50 million people in the central province of Hubei, including its capital, Wuhan, where the outbreak began, have been subjected to a strict lockdown.