Police Curfew in Puttalam district, Kochchikade, Wattala & Ja-Ela - lifted at 9 am and reimposed at 12 noon

Friday, 20 March 2020 - 9:39

Police Curfew imposed in Puttalam district, Kochchikade, Wattala & Ja-Ela Police divisions,  will be lifted at 9am & re-imposed at 12 noon:

Island wide curfew from 6pm today
Island wide curfew from 6pm today
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 9:21

Island wide curfew will be imposed from 6pm today (20) until 6am on Monday(23) according to the President's office.Meanwhile, Police Curfew currently imposed... Read More

Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 9:57

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that Covid-19 (Coronavirus) can be managed within 12 weeks. Speaking to the media, he said that the... Read More

Stock Exchange open for trading today - trading halted S & P index drops by 5%
Stock Exchange open for trading today - trading halted S & P index drops by 5%
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 8:16

Update : Within the first minutes of trading the stock market fell below 5%, triggering an automatic shutdown for 30 mts. -------------------------Colombo... Read More



Special Concessions for small and medium scale entrepreneurs
19 March 2020
19 March 2020
Special Concessions for small and medium scale entrepreneurs
Public and private sector employees granted a week to work from home until 27th March
19 March 2020
19 March 2020
Public and private sector employees granted a week to work from home until 27th March
Police curfew in Wattala and Ja-Ela from 10.00pm
19 March 2020
19 March 2020
Police curfew in Wattala and Ja-Ela from 10.00pm
A special Circular on State Mechanism from 20-27 - Essential Services to continue
19 March 2020
19 March 2020
A special Circular on State Mechanism from 20-27 - Essential Services to continue
A new economic package by the President as a result of Covid-19 – Rs. 10 billion for arrears for pharmaceuticals
19 March 2020
19 March 2020
A new economic package by the President as a result of Covid-19 – Rs. 10 billion for arrears for pharmaceuticals

Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
20 March 2020
20 March 2020
Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
18 March 2020
18 March 2020
New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
18 March 2020
18 March 2020
26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
Australia intensifies fight against coronavirus
17 March 2020
17 March 2020
Australia intensifies fight against coronavirus
