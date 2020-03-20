සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Six more coronavirus infected patients reported - total 65

Friday, 20 March 2020 - 11:54

Six more Covid -19 (coronavirus) infected patients have been identified in Sri Lanka according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.

Therefore, the number of Covid -19 (coronavirus) infected patients in Sri Lanka have increased to 65. 

In the latest communique, the Unit states that 218 persons are kept under medical observation.

The highest number of patients has been reported from the Gampaha district with 18 patients.

There are 17 patients from the Colombo district, 12 from the Puttalam district and 4 from the Kurunegala and Kalutara districts each reported so far.

In addition, 3 patients have been reported from the Rathnapura district.

The Epidemiology Unit also stated that the districts of Galle, Kegalle, Matara, Badulla and Batticaloa have also reported one patient each.

Meanwhile, the National Operation Center for prevention of Coronavirus outbreak stated that over 2463 persons are currently in 16 quarantine centers. 

Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that 25 government hospitals are engaged in identifying the patients.

Meanwhile, sterilization was carried out at Fort Railway Station, Colombo Dock Yard, airport and several other areas today.

Meanwhile, the last group of pilgrims who are stranded at Mahabodi Center in Chennai is scheduled to be flown to the island today.

As at yesterday there were 59 confirmed Covid-19(coronavirus) infected patients in the country with nine new cases identified yesterday.

Twenty-five (25) out of the 59 people infected are Sri Lankans who have come from overseas.

According to the National Operation Centre, twenty-two from Italy, two from the UK and one from India among this group of 25.

In addition, there were twenty identified from the quarantine camps.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to ban all Picnics, Pilgrimages & tours, with immediate effect. 




