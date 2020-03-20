Colombo+stock+exchange+closed

The Board of Directors of the CSE has decided to close the market today (Friday) 20th March 2020 at 12 Noon in view of the curfew imposed by the government.

Regular trading came to a standstill within minutes of opening trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) following the S&P Sri Lanka 20 Index falling by 5.33%.

Currently (11.35) the S&P Sri Lanka 20 Index is in the red at - 11.61%.

Meanwhile the All Share Price Index (ASPI), is down by 6.25%.

Trading at the stock exchange was halted until 10.32 a.m. today (20).