All+trips+Including+picnics+and+pilgrimages+banned+

A special statement issued by the Presidential Secretariat to the public prohibiting all trips including those for enjoyment

The government has decided to ban all picnics, pilgrimages, tours and trips with immediate effect to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus.

In a statement issued by the President’s Media Division it was said that this decision was made to protect the lives of the public in the face of the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, the government requests people to compulsorily follow instructions to maintain a distance of at least a meter between persons in places where crowds gather.

It was also requested to following these instructions when bus and train services are in operation.

In order to maintain social distances, buses and trains can transport only half the number of commuters specified generally.

In the meantime, the government has issued adequate quantities of essential goods and other goods to Sathosa and Cooperative sales outlets.

In the statement, it is mentioned that these should be distributed so that no inconvenience is caused to the public.

The statement also says that the curfew times that will come into effect after Monday (23) will be announced on Sunday 22 March.