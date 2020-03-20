Corona deaths exceed 10,000 around the world

Italy overtook China's coronavirus death total and braced for an extended lockdown that could see the economy suffer its biggest shock since World War 2.

The Mediterranean country's toll reached 3,405 after it recorded 427 new deaths yesterday.

China has officially reported 3,245 deaths since registering the first case at the end of last year.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the 1.3 billion population to follow a one-day curfew on Sunday alongside a ban on international flight arrivals to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

California's governor issued a statewide "stay at home" order to residents, telling them to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 244 thousand 500 people and killed over 10,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealing for a coordinated global response to the coronavirus said Millions of people could die from COVID-19, particularly in poor countries, if it is allowed to spread unchecked.