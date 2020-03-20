Pettah+wholesale+markets+fumigated

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the area in which the wholesale markets are located in Pettah will be subject to fumigation after 2.00 pm today.

At a media briefing held at the Government Information Department this morning, he said that subsequent to the fumigation the sales outlets will be re-opened and as a result even though a curfew has been imposed there will not be a shortage of essential goods within the country.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent the continuous depreciation of the value of the rupee in relation to the American Dollar, the Minister further said that import of certain goods have been restricted.