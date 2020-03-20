Netherlands+Health+Minister+resigns+with+the+stress+of+Coronavirus+activity

Health Minister Bruno Brewins has resigned from his post due to pressure on the coronavirus.

Dutch Medical Care Minister Bruno Bruins collapsed during a debate about the coronavirus in the national parliament. The parliament was debating the Dutch approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruno Bruins, one of the most present voices in the Netherlands during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, asked to be released from his post as the Minister of Healthcare on Thursday.

In a statement, Bruins said he was no longer physically up to the task. He compared combating coronavirus to the highest level of professional sports. He said that he has concluded that his body can no longer handle this situation due to exhaustion.