Fuel readily available - Stocks available

Petrol shed Owners Association says there are sufficient stocks in fuel stations & there is no need for panic buying of petrol & diesel.
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 16:01
Police curfew began at 6 pm this evening which will continue until 6 am on Monday (23). Police headquarters announced that they will continue to take...
Dambulla Mayor & another Person have been taken into custody for organising a bicycle race, ignoring Covid 19 prevention measures DIG Ajith Rohana...
The Meteorology Department says that thundershowers with severe lightning could be experienced in the in the evenings or at night in the Western, Sabaragamuwa,...