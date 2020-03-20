Child+abuse+suspect+remanded

The suspect arrested from Andiambalama in connection with abusing an underage girl remanded



The investigations have revealed the main suspect of the abuse of an 8-year old is one of her uncle’s.



The suspect was produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate and he was remanded until the 3rd of April.



A video on which this girl was being abused by the suspect widely circulated on social media recently.



Our news team also revealed more details to this incident on several occasions.



Later, social activists staged a protest in front of the Child Protection Authority demanding the arrest of the perpetrators.



