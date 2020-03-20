A request to people leaving for their villages and home towns - Ministry of Transport

Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera stated that steps were taken to deploy additional buses and trains from Fort to minimize congestion which arose with people leaving for their villages and home towns, once the news of an island-wide police curfew being imposed reached the people.

Anyhow, the Minister pointed out further that what is most suitable at this moment of time when a risk exists is for people not to leave for villages and home towns but to remain in places where they are at present.