Sri Lankan Rupee depreciates further against US dollar as selling rate of dollar closes at Rs.189.87: CBSL

Investors are leaving the emerging markets in record numbers and focusing in the US in spite of the two-emergency interest-rate cuts this month by the Federal Reserve doing nothing to diminish the dollar’s appeal.

With the dollar more integrated into the world economy than ever before, its gains are an added stress for businesses and governments as they brace for soaring costs on their dollar debt.

Outflows from emerging markets are already at record levels, reaching $30 billion in 45 days amid the virus outbreak, according to the Institute of International Finance.



Sri Lanka has seen a large outflow leading into the outbreak with the foreign holding dropping to the lowest in the last decade. Almost all the major emerging-market currencies have weakened against the dollar since the onset of Covid-19 concerns in Asia in the latter part of January.

The Asian market plunges have been significant Indonesia’s rupiah is the worst performer in Asia this year, down 8.9%, South Korea’s won is trading near its weakest since 2010, and India’s rupee slumped to a record low last week. Sri Lanka has seen the US $ appreciating to record highs with the latest numbers reaching 189.87.