A facilities center, operative 24 hours of the day has been established to provide tourists with answers for queries and hotel accommodation arrangements and other information for tourists leaving the country.



This centre has been set up at No. 80, Galle Road, Colombo 03 by the Sri Lanka Tour Operators Association together with the National Tourist Guides Teachers’ Association.



This centre said that inquiries regarding tourism and hosting can be obtained by any tourist, 24 hours a day on the telephone line 1912.