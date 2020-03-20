Number+of+coronavirus+infected+rises+to+70

The number of COVID-19 infected patents in the island has increased up to 70.

As the number of patients increases, health authorities in collaboration with Public Health Inspectors have taken steps to sterilize hospitals, public places and private homes in certain areas.

Meanwhile, 24 hospital directors have been summoned to Colombo to educate them on how to prevent the spreading of the deadly disease.

As at yesterday there were 59 confirmed Covid-19(coronavirus) infected patients in the country with nine new cases identified yesterday.

Twenty-five (25) out of the 59 people infected reported as at yesterday were Sri Lankans who have come from overseas.

According to the National Operation Centre, twenty-two from Italy, two from the UK and one from India among this group of 25.

In addition, there were twenty identified from the quarantine camps.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to ban all Picnics, Pilgrimages & tours, with immediate effect.

Italy overtook China's coronavirus death total and braced for an extended lockdown that could see the economy suffer its biggest shock since World War 2.

The Mediterranean country's toll reached 3,405 after it recorded 427 new deaths yesterday.

China has officially reported 3,245 deaths since registering the first case at the end of last year.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the 1.3 billion population to follow a one-day curfew on Sunday alongside a ban on international flight arrivals to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

California's governor issued a statewide "stay at home" order to residents, telling them to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 244 thousand 500 people and killed over 10,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealing for a coordinated global response to the coronavirus said Millions of people could die from COVID-19, particularly in poor countries, if it is allowed to spread unchecked.











