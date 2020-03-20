Thundershowers+and+rain+together+with+severe+lightning+in+several+areas

The Meteorology Department says that thundershowers with severe lightning could be experienced in the in the evenings or at night in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Northwestern provinces as well as in the districts of Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.



Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.



The Department informs people to follow safety precautions at times when thundershowers and lightning prevail.



The Department of Meteorology advises that people should seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.



Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms and avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.



The Meteorology Department also warns against using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc., and to beware of trees and power lines falling.



For emergency assistance, the Department says that people should contact the local disaster management authorities.