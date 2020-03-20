සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Thundershowers and rain together with severe lightning in several areas

Friday, 20 March 2020 - 18:09

Thundershowers+and+rain+together+with+severe+lightning+in+several+areas
The Meteorology Department says that thundershowers with severe lightning could be experienced in the in the evenings or at night in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Northwestern provinces as well as in the districts of Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

 The Department informs people to follow safety precautions at times when thundershowers and lightning prevail.

 The Department of Meteorology advises that people should seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

 Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms and avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

The Meteorology Department also warns against using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc., and to beware of trees and power lines falling.

 For emergency assistance, the Department says that people should contact the local disaster management authorities.
All Island Police curfew is in place from 6.00 pm
All Island Police curfew is in place from 6.00 pm
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 20:11

Police curfew began at 6 pm this evening which will continue until 6 am on Monday (23). Police headquarters announced that they will continue to take... Read More

Dambulla Mayor and another person arrested
Dambulla Mayor and another person arrested
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 17:41

Dambulla Mayor & another Person have been taken into custody for organising a bicycle race, ignoring Covid 19 prevention measures DIG Ajith Rohana... Read More

Number of coronavirus infected rises to 70
Number of coronavirus infected rises to 70
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 17:16

The number of COVID-19 infected patents in the island has increased up to 70. As the number of patients increases, health authorities in collaboration... Read More



Trending News

Police curfew in Wattala and Ja-Ela from 10.00pm
19 March 2020
Police curfew in Wattala and Ja-Ela from 10.00pm
Public notified not to violate the Police Curfew Law
20 March 2020
Public notified not to violate the Police Curfew Law
Island wide curfew from 6pm today
20 March 2020
Island wide curfew from 6pm today
No credit facilities for motor vehicles for 3 months
19 March 2020
No credit facilities for motor vehicles for 3 months
Italy records the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world - overtakes China
20 March 2020
Italy records the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world - overtakes China

International News

Netherlands Health Minister resigns with the stress of Coronavirus activity
20 March 2020
Netherlands Health Minister resigns with the stress of Coronavirus activity
Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
20 March 2020
Covid-19 can be managed within 12 weeks - British PM
No new domestic Coronavirus infected patients reported in China for the first time
20 March 2020
No new domestic Coronavirus infected patients reported in China for the first time
New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
18 March 2020
New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.