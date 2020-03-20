Curfew is not a hindrance for essential services - MP Bandula (Video)

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena states that the curfew will not be an obstacle to carry out the operations of the essential services.

The Minister was speaking at a press conference held at the Government Information Department today to announce the Cabinet decisions.

The Minister requested the public to stay at homes since curfew will be enforced during the weekends.

The journalists questioned whether it was necessary to hold a press conference at this moment and the Director General of Government Information Nalaka Kaluwewa intervened.