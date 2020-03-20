All+Island+Police+curfew+is+in+place+from+6.00+pm

Police curfew began at 6 pm this evening which will continue until 6 am on Monday (23).

Police headquarters announced that they will continue to take legal action against people who are violate the curfew regulations during this time.

Therefore, during the curfew period, people should stay in their homes.

Also, during the curfew period, transportation will only be allowed for essential services and media services and they can use the official ID cards issued by the respective institutes as curfew license.

Police Headquarters stated that the air ticket can be used as a curfew pass for passengers departing from the Katunayake airport.

According to our correspondent following the media coverage of the police curfew, people from all parts of the island have come in larger numbers to buy groceries.

In addition, there were long queues seen at various fuel stations around the country.

However, the Fuel Owners Association urges the public not to be unduly worried of a fuel shortage since there are sufficient fuel reserves at all stations.

Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Kumara Rajapakse has stated that the fuel will be issued to the fuel stations from nest Monday on credit and therefore they will be able have adequate surplus stocks.

Hiru correspondents said that long queues were also seen at some liquor stores.

Meanwhile, the Road Development Authority announced that during the curfew time the expressway will be open for travellers with curfew passes.

However, the RDA stated that the public will not be permitted to use the expressway during the curfew period without a valid curfew pass.

Minister of Roads, Highways, Ports and Shipping Johnston Fernando stated that the expressways have been opened for ambulances, essential services and vehicles with curfew passes

All railway services were suspended from 3.30 pm today due to curfew.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to ban picnic, pilgrimage and tours with immediate effect.

The government also requested the public to comply with the instructions given to maintain a distance of one meter in public places.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated that the government has released essential food items and other groceries to Sathosa and Co-operative shops.

The statement issued by the PMD further states that these shops have been instructed to distribute them without causing any inconvenience to the public.

PMD informed that the notice regarding the extension or upliftment of curfew will be communicated on Sunday.



The police curfew is scheduled to end on Monday at 6.00 pm

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government states that the heads of Local Authorities throughout the country have been entrusted with numerous responsibilities depending on the situation in the country.

Subject minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon stated that disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to honour their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the Navy have arrested and handed over to the police twenty persons who had violated the curfew regulations in Kochchikade, Puttalam and Negombo.

DIG Ajith Rohana informed the Hiru news team that legal action will be initiated against those who violate curfew regulations.