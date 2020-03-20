The ability to celebrate Sinhala and Hindhu New Year will depend on our commitment - GMOA

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) states that the ability to celebrate the Sinhala and Hindu New Year will be determined through the active cooperation extended by the public to the governments action plan to arrest the spread of Covid -19 (Coronavirus).

The Assistant Secretary of the Association Dr. Naveen de Zoysa, participating at a special discussion with the Hiru news team, stated that as a result of the measures taken so far by the government, there has been a decrease in the number of patients reported.



