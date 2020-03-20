No shortage of drugs, food or fuel in the country - PM Mahinda Rajapakse

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that there is no shortage of drugs, food or fuel in the country.
The Prime Minister made this observation making a special statement on the new corona virus outbreak.
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 23:30
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that there is no shortage of drugs, food or fuel in the country.
The Prime Minister made this observation making a special statement on the new corona virus outbreak.
With the US health department announcing that 25 million people in California from the 40 million people, are at risk of contracting the virus, the US... Read More
The number of people who have died all over the world as a result of being infected with Covid-19, a new corona virus, has risen to 10,050. Covid-19,... Read More
Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi states that the number of confirmed (Covid-19) Coronavirus infected patients in Sri Lanka now stands at 72.According... Read More