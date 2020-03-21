No shortage of food, medicine or fuel - special statement from the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that there was no shortage of medicine, food or fuel in the country.
The Premier expressed these views making a special statement in view of the spread of COVID-19.
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 23:30
