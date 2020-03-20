සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

More coronavirus infections reported - total increased to 72

Friday, 20 March 2020 - 21:38

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi states that the number of confirmed (Covid-19) Coronavirus infected patients in Sri Lanka now stands at 72.

According to the Johns Hopkins University there are 254,653 infected patients around the world.
Toyota, Honda and Nissan close manufacturing facility in US
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 23:18

With the US health department announcing that 25 million people in California from the 40 million people, are at risk of contracting the virus, the US... Read More

10,500 lives surrendered to Covid -19, around the world.
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 23:04

The number of people who have died all over the world as a result of being infected with Covid-19, a new corona virus, has risen to 10,050. Covid-19,... Read More

No shortage of drugs, food or fuel in the country - PM Mahinda Rajapakse
Friday, 20 March 2020 - 23:30

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that there is no shortage of drugs, food or fuel in the country. The Prime Minister made this observation making... Read More



