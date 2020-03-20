සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

10,500 lives surrendered to Covid -19, around the world.

Friday, 20 March 2020 - 23:04

The number of people who have died all over the world as a result of being infected with Covid-19, a new corona virus, has risen to 10,050.

Covid-19, has already impacted 181 countries with Italy being the most affected followed by China and Iran.

ITALY - With 427 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths rose to 3,405, surpassing the total number of deaths reported in China.

The total number of cases reported in the country is over 41,000.

SPAIN -  The second most affected region in Europe after Italy, has reported 833 deaths, with 18,077 infected patients reported to date.

FRANCE - The number of cases reported in France has risen to 11,000.

Since France is on a Lockdown only a handful of lawmakers participated in the parliamentary debate to discuss the coronavirus spread.

NETHERLANDS - Health Minister Bruno Bruins has resigned from his post.

Dutch Medical Care Minister Bruno Bruins collapsed during a debate about the coronavirus in the national parliament. The parliament was debating the Dutch approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruno Bruins, one of the most present voices in the Netherlands during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, asked to be released from his post as the Minister of Healthcare on Thursday.

In a statement, Bruins said he was no longer physically up to the task. He compared combating coronavirus to the highest level of professional sports. He said that he has concluded that his body can no longer handle this situation due to exhaustion.

Rest of Europe - Reports from Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and the UK also show a significant increase in coronavirus infections.

With more than 23,000 cases reported in those countries, Queen Elizabeth II urges people to work together to control the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert II of Monaco has become the first head of state to become infected with the deadly virus.

IRAN - Iran has become the epicentre of the new coronavirus virus in the Middle East. There are more than 18,000 people infected with the disease resulting in 1284 deaths.

USA - The number of infected people in the US has risen to 14,250

