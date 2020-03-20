Toyota, Honda and Nissan close manufacturing facility in US

With the US health department announcing that 25 million people in California from the 40 million people, are at risk of contracting the virus, the US government informed the residents to stay at home.

Meanwhile, Toyota, Honda and Nissan, which are direct contributors to the global economy, have closed their manufacturing facilities in the US.

America has tested two new vaccines against the new coronavirus.

The government of japan has also ordered the residents to stay indoors, limiting them to enjoy the beauty of springtime online.

Meanwhile, international flights have been suspended for two weeks in India following the death of a fourth corona patient yesterday.

There were no domestic infections reported in China for the third day, and only 39 cases were reported from people who came in to China from other countries.

The SARS epidemic of 2002 infected 80,098 people worldwide.

The death toll from the SARS epidemic was 774.

MAARS epidemic was centred In the Middle Eastern region in 2012.

2494 people were infected and 858 people died from MAARS.

The Ebola outbreak in 2014 infected 28,637 cases resulting in 1,115 deaths.

The Covid 19 pandemic situation has already surpassed the numbers of the above mentioned epidemics.

246,467 people have been infected with the Covid 19 virus resulting in over 10,050 deaths as at today.